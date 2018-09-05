CinemaentertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

Hrithik Roshan Unveils Teaser Poster of ‘Super 30’ : Watch Here

Sep 5, 2018, 09:22 am IST
Hrithik Roshan unveiled his upcoming movie ‘Super 30’ poster. Hrithik Roshan as mathematician Anand Kumar looks intense in this fierce poster and we must say it has definitely intrigued us more.

The caption that reads Ab Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahin Banega, Ab Raja Wahi benega Jo Haqdaar Hoga means the ones who aren’t deserving enough or should we say worthy enough won’t get the position because they don’t deserve it. Is this Hrithik’s way to answer the nepotism debate? Well, it sure seems so.

 

The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and Phantom Films. It will release on 25 January, 2019. This will be the first time that Hrithik will be seen playing the role of a real-life character. Super 30 is helmed by Vikas Bahl and also features Mrunal Thakur.

