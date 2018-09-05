Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor spending time with friends: See Pics & Video

After making her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor has taken over the filmdom.

Recently Janhvi and sister spotted together and the pictures went viral on the internet. A new video shows the duo has a company! Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, has arrived in the city and was photographed on a lunch date with her girlfriends.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

PIC | Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor enjoying their time in New York!! (That’s my home city!!)#JanhviKapoor #KhushiKapoor pic.twitter.com/QZbBOpecey — Janhvi Kapoor Fanpage (@JanhviKapoorFP) September 3, 2018

Video | Janhvi Kapoor having lunch with her friends in New York. #JanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/lPqEhpCm84 — Janhvi Kapoor Fanpage (@JanhviKapoorFP) September 4, 2018

Also Read: This is what Nick Jonas’ ex-girlfriend has to say about his engagement with Priyanka Chopra