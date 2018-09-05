celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor spending time with friends: See Pics & Video

Sep 5, 2018, 08:12 pm IST
After making her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor has taken over the filmdom.

Recently Janhvi and sister spotted together and the pictures went viral on the internet. A new video shows the duo has a company! Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, has arrived in the city and was photographed on a lunch date with her girlfriends.

