This is what Nick Jonas’ ex-girlfriend has to say about his engagement with Priyanka Chopra

Reports of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s affair first started after they attended the 2017 Met Gala together. The duo got engaged on August 18 in Mumbai.

After the ceremony, the duo took to their social media accounts and shared an adorable photo of themselves. While the 35-year-old actress captioned it, “Taken.. With all my heart and soul,” Nick wrote, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”

View this post on Instagram ?? A post shared by olivia culpo & nick jonas (@oliviaculpo_nickjonas) on Jun 14, 2015 at 2:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram ? A post shared by olivia culpo & nick jonas (@oliviaculpo_nickjonas) on Apr 26, 2015 at 5:38pm PDT



Recently, the 25-year-old singer’s former girlfriend Olivia Culpo opened up about his relationship with the Quantico star in an interview with People. The Miss Universe 2012 revealed that she is happy for the singer. Olivia said, “I think that any time anybody can find love, especially in this industry — because it’s difficult. You can see there’s a track record of things not working out. So I’m so happy for him.”

View this post on Instagram ? A post shared by olivia culpo & nick jonas (@oliviaculpo_nickjonas) on Apr 26, 2015 at 5:34pm PDT

View this post on Instagram ?? A post shared by olivia culpo & nick jonas (@oliviaculpo_nickjonas) on Apr 5, 2015 at 1:15pm PDT



“I wish that everybody can find love and happiness. That does not mean that I would not wish that for him,” she added further. Nick and Olivia ended their relationship in 2015 after dating for two years.

View this post on Instagram ? A post shared by olivia culpo & nick jonas (@oliviaculpo_nickjonas) on Jan 11, 2015 at 8:07am PST



Also Read: Ranveer Singh loses his temper over a man for rash driving: VIDEO