This is what Nick Jonas’ ex-girlfriend has to say about his engagement with Priyanka Chopra

Sep 5, 2018, 06:46 pm IST
Reports of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s affair first started after they attended the 2017 Met Gala together. The duo got engaged on August 18 in Mumbai.

After the ceremony, the duo took to their social media accounts and shared an adorable photo of themselves. While the 35-year-old actress captioned it, “Taken.. With all my heart and soul,” Nick wrote, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”

 

Recently, the 25-year-old singer’s former girlfriend Olivia Culpo opened up about his relationship with the Quantico star in an interview with People. The Miss Universe 2012 revealed that she is happy for the singer. Olivia said, “I think that any time anybody can find love, especially in this industry — because it’s difficult. You can see there’s a track record of things not working out. So I’m so happy for him.”

 

“I wish that everybody can find love and happiness. That does not mean that I would not wish that for him,” she added further. Nick and Olivia ended their relationship in 2015 after dating for two years.

 

