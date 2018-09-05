Kerala Style Beaten Rice Flakes For Breakfast- Aval Vilayichathu

Aval is the Malayalam Word for Beaten Rice or Rice Flakes. In Kerala, Red/Brown Aval is commonly used. Let’s make Aval Vilayichathu for breakfast.

Aval Vilayichathu

Aval Velayichathu is usually eaten with Ripe Bananas or Plantain. When you prepare Aval Vialyichathu, it will be slightly mushy but when you refrigerate the Aval, the flakes tend to become separate as shown in the picture.

Ingredients

Red/Brown Aval (Rice Flakes/Beaten Rice/Poha) – 1 kg

Shredded Coconut – 1 or 2 whole coconuts (Around 8 cups)

Jaggery (Sharkkara) – 1.25 kg (Chunks or Powder)

Powdered Cardamom (Elakka) – 6 to 8 pods

Cumin Seeds (Jeerakam) – 1 tbsp

Dried Ginger Powder (Chukku Podi) – 1 tsp

Bengal Gram Dal (Kadala Parippu)/ Moong Dal (Cherupayaru Parippu) – 1 handful

Ghee – 2 tbsp (optional)

Water – as needed

Method

Heat a non-stick pan and dry roast the lentils (parippu) for a few minutes and keep it aside.

Add the cumin seeds to the same pan and lightly roast it. Keep it aside.

To the same pan, add the rice flakes (aval) and roast it for around 5 minutes till it becomes crisp. Remove and keep aside.

Next, add the grated coconut to the same pan and fry it on medium-low heat stirring continuously, till it becomes light brown in colour. Remove and keep aside.

In another pan, boil jaggery along with 1 cup water. Stir continuously until it melts to form a syrup.

Allow it to cool and then filter the syrup to remove any particles.

Reheat the filtered jaggery syrup for around 5-10 minutes until it begins to thicken. Stir continuously while it thickens. Take a pinch of the syrup and check if you can form a thread between your thumb and forefinger. If so, remove the syrup from heat.

Transfer the jaggery syrup to a bigger pan and add the fried coconut to this syrup and mix well.

Add the fried rice flakes (aval) and roasted lentils, little by little into the syrup and mix well until combined. Sprinkle the cardamom powder, roasted cumin seeds and dried ginger. Mix everything thoroughly.

Pour ghee over the mixture and combine everything (Optional).

Note