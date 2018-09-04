Sweet Kerala Breakfast- Ela Ada

Start your day with this sweet Kerala breakfast recipe- Ela Ada

Ela Ada

Ingredients:

Jaggery – 200 grams

Water to melt jaggery- 50ml

For filling ghee – 2 Tsp

Grated coconut – 1 cup

Cardamom powder – 1/2 Tsp

Hot water salted -60ml

Rice flour – 1 cup

Ghee/Oil – 1 Tsp

Banana leaf to wrap (dipped in hot water to wrap)

Method:

Pour some water in a pan and add the jaggery to it.

Keep mixing gently to avoid the jaggery sticking to the surface of the pan, and melt the jaggery completely.

In a wide saucepan, roast a whole cup of freshly grated coconut in two teaspoons of ghee. Roast it for a few minutes until the colour of the coconut changes slightly.

Once roasted, add the melted jaggery to the pan, pouring it through a sieve.

Mix the coconut and jaggery together. Let it cook till it thickens.

Add some cardamom powder and ghee now.

Turn off the stove and let it cool.

Pour some water in a pan and add some salt. Let the water come to a boil.

Once the water starts boiling, turn off the stove.

Take a cup of rice flour and a teaspoon of ghee in a mixing bowl.

Pour the boiling water into the bowl and mix well.

Mix the flour till you get the nice tough dough.

Now, take a banana leaf and cut it up into several pieces, to seal and cook the adas.

Take some dough and roll it in your palm to form small balls.

Flatten the dough and place it in the centre of the banana leaf piece. Pat the dough to flatten it evenly.

Now, place some of the jaggery-coconut mixtures in the centre and spread it.

Fold the leaf and seal it, making sure to press down on all sides.

Once the steamer is ready, place the banana leaf on the tray and put it in the steamer. Steam cook for about 10 to 15 minutes.

Voila! Your ela adas are ready to be served, nice and hot.

Tips

You can increase or decrease the amount of jaggery used based on your taste preference. If you prefer your desserts to have less sweetness, you can decrease the quantity of jaggery to about 150 grams, and if you prefer it extremely sweet, then you can slightly increase the quantity.