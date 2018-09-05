Sensational actress Monalisa in sexy scary avatar: See Pics

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who is currently seen in the TV show Nazar, shared a lovely picture from her latest photo shoot on social media.

Recently her latest picture set the Internet on fire. Dressed in a sexy black suit, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks astonishing as she poses for the camera.

Let’s have a look at her latest picture below:

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas shot to fame after she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the 10th season and grabbed all headlines when she got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant on national television. Monalisa keeps sharing her sexy and hot photos on her Instagram account which take social media by storm.

