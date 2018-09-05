Suspended IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt Arrested in 22-year old case

Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt was arrested Wednesday by the Gujarat CID in connection with a 22-year-old case of alleged planting of drugs to arrest a man, police said.

Bhatt and seven others, including some former policemen attached with the Banaskantha Police, were initially detained for questioning in the case.

Sanjiv Bhatt has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in Gujarat and Centre. “The entire top brass of BJP is hyperventilating about the Kolkata bridge collapse. Incidentally, they didn’t utter even a pipsqueak when a flyover collapsed in Varanasi,” tweeted the officer after the Majherhat bridge collapse in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Also Read: ‘Paritchaikku Bhayamen’, Tamil version of Narendra Modi’s book released

Sanjiv Bhatt, who had taken on former Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, was sacked by the Union Home Ministry in August 2015 for “unauthorised absence” from service.

Bhatt crossed swords with the Modi government earlier when he filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court claiming that he had attended a meeting at Modi’s residence in Gandhinagar on February 27, 2002