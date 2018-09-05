IndiaNEWS

Will Rafale Jets Deal Be On Hold? Supreme Court To Hear Plea

Sep 5, 2018, 01:00 pm IST
Rafale jets
Rafale jets deal case in Supreme Court

Among the many cases that is a bad bone between the Congress & the BJP is the Rafale jets deal.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a stay on the Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submissions of advocate M L Sharma that his plea is listed for urgent hearing.

In his PIL, M L Sharma alleged discrepancies in the fighter jet deal with France and sought the stay on it.

