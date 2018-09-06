Bollywood Actress Anushka Sharma Diagnoses with Serious Disease

The actress who is currently busy in the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Sui Dhaaga’ is suffering from a bulging disk issue and the actress has been advised to take rest by her doctors. She is in pain but she is still on promotions.

“Anushka has developed a bulging disc issue and she is doing intensive physiotherapy sessions daily. She will heal completely in 3-4 weeks if she takes care of her back properly. The doctor had advised rest for her but with Sui Dhaaga promotions in full swing, she said she won’t be pulling herself out of promotions. Anushka can’t sit in one place for a long time. She has to either lie down or walk around in breaks and that’s how she has been promoting for the last couple of days.”

“Despite being in severe pain, Anushka is game to do everything that has been planned. Her team is taking care of the fact that her back doesn’t come under any stress during promotions. Anushka is in serious, serious discomfort but she also realizes that if she is unable to promote, it will impact the movie promotions. This level of commitment is certainly a rarity.”

A bulging disc can cause narrowing of the already tight nerve pathways in the spine, leading to a compressed nerve. Spinal nerve compression, sometimes called a pinched nerve, can cause numbness, tingling, muscle weakness and pain along the length of the nerve into seemingly unrelated areas of the body.