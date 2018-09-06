Bollywood’s Sensational Actor wants to Make Childs with Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is a gorgeous Bollywood actress who has a number of fans across the globe. One of them is none other the hit actor of current times, Kartik Aryan. After giving smash hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyar Ka Punchnama 2 and recently hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartika Aryan has proved that he is here to stay.

He is attracted to Katrina Kaif, not only for her beauty but for her accent too. He also confessed that he wants to make babies with Katrina. The actor was recently on famous fashion designer Anaita Adajania Shroff’s chat show, Feet Up With The Stars. In the promo of this episode, Anita asks Kartik, ‘who would he want to make babies with’ and the actor instantly replies, ‘Katrina Kaif’.