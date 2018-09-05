These are the most expensive things owned by Katrina Kaif

Top celebrities in India, especially Bollywood actors, and actresses are owners of some of the most luxurious things in the world.

One of the top Bollywood actresses who own expensive things is Katrina Kaif. She has a total net worth of Rs 128 crore and an annual income of Rs 25 crore.

Here is the list of most expensive things that Katrina Kaif owns.

Balenciaga Handbag

Well, other than diamonds, it is safe to say that accessories are a girl’s best friend. Who doesn’t like a trendy handbag and if you are Katrina Kaif, you would have a cupboard full of those. The Tiger Zinda Hai actress too owns a number of them, but one of the most impressive and expensive ones among them is her Balenciaga Handbag, which is worth Rs 1.4 lakh.

Pucci Silver Dress

Remember the Bollywood diva from the title track of Welcome (2007)? The actress looked sizzling in a silver dress while grooving to the song. Incidentally, that dress was from the collection of popular Italian fashion designer Emilio Pucci. Fortunately for Katrina, following her shoot, the dress was gifted to her and is worth Rs 2.62 lakh.

Audi Q3

One can’t imagine a celebrity without a garage full of fancy vehicles. From Amitabh Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, every Bollywood celeb has a fleet full of luxury cars and Katrina Kaif is no different. The actress owns a Audi Q3 which is worth Rs 42 lakh. According to the YouTube channel, she bought it during her initial years in Bollywood.

Mercedes ML350

If you wish to flaunt, it is advisable that you flaunt the best. And when it comes to cars, Mercedes is still a brand that signifies class and taste and Katrina is no stranger to panache. The actress seems to be a fan of German technology and its cars because she also owns a Mercedes ML350 which is worth a whopping Rs 50 lakh.

Audi Q7

If you thought her love for Audi and german technology is limited to the Q3 or the ML350, think again. The Jagga Jasoos star another car from the Audi Q series – an Audi Q7. The SUV is one of the finest in the market today and is worth Rs 80 lakh. According to the YouTube channel, this is the most expensive vehicle that is parked in Katrina’s garage.

2 Gowns

Remember the blockbuster film of 2014 – Bang Bang which starred Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif? Well, according to thr YouTube channel, Katrina dazzled on-screen in two ridiculously expensive gowns in the film. Incidentally, the Dhoom 3 actress liked it them so much that she bought them from the designer and paid a whopping Rs 1.2 crore for the two gowns.

Bungalow at Hampstead London

We all know about Katrina’s British parentage – her father was a British national of Kashmiri Indian descent while her mother is also a British national. But what most of us don’t know if that the actress not only has her family home in London, but she has also bought property there. The Namastey London actress owns a Bunglow in Hampstead, London worth Rs 7.02 crore.

3 BHK Apartment in Bandra

Katrina Kaif has completed 15 years in Bollywood. Over the last one and a half decades living in Mumbai, the actress has bought a number of properties including a 3 BHK Apartment in Bandra. According to the current real-estate market, Katrina’s apartment, in today’s time, is worth Rs 8.2 crore.

Apartment in Lokhandwala

Bollywood celebs owning multiple apartments in Mumbai is not a matter of surprise. Most actors and actresses invest in real-estate or own multiple homes, leasing them out for an extra-curricular income. Katrina too owns multiple properties in Mumbai including this apartment in Lokhandwala which is worth Rs 17 crore.

Penthouse in Bandra

Katrina owns a second property in Mumbai’s Bandra. It is a penthouse with a sea view. You know who else has homes with a sea view in Mumbai? Well, Bollywood superstars Shak Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others. Katrina owns a penthouse with the perfect view of the Arabian Sea and uses it as her residence.

