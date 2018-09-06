How To Make A Keema Cutlet At Home

Keema cutlets are a very popular snack. In this cutlets, minced chicken/mutton are marinated and cooked, and then shaped into cutlets.

Try this tasty Keema Cutlet at home:

Ingredients of Chicken Keema Cutlet

1 kilograms chicken

2 teaspoon ginger

1 cup cilantro

2 1/2 tablespoon meat masala

salt as required

6 teaspoon cornflour

breadcrumbs as required

4 teaspoon lemon juice

2 teaspoon garlic

2 green chilli

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

4 egg whites

2 teaspoon powdered black pepper

1/2 cup vegetable oil

Step 1

Using a strainer, remove excess water from the minced chicken. Place this minced chicken in a large bowl and pour lemon juice over it along with chopped onion, grated ginger and garlic, green chillies, meat masala, cilantro, garam masala powder and salt over it. Mix well and allow it to marinate for some time.

Step 2

Meanwhile, pour egg whites in a separate large bowl along with corn flour, salt, water, black pepper powder and make a thick batter out of it. Check for the marinated chicken now and give them your desired shape. Coat these cutlets with bread crumbs till they have an even coating of them.

Step 3

Once coated well with the bread crumbs, dip them into the egg white batter and keep it aside. Repeat the same with rest of the cutlets and place them on a large plate. Slide this plate into the refrigerator for minimum 10 minutes. Place a pan over medium flame and pour oil in it. Take out the plate from the refrigerator and check for the oil now. Once the oil is hot enough, drop these cutlets one by one into the pan and fry till they are crispy and brown from all the sides.

Step 4

Your Kolkata-style chicken keema cutlets are now ready. GarnishServe them hot with some dips or chutneys of your choice and enjoy.

