FoodRecipe

Paneer Butter Masala Recipe

Aug 27, 2018, 03:32 pm IST
1 minute read
Paneer-Butter-Masala

Ingredients Of Paneer Butter Masala

For frying Paneer:

  • 1 Tbsp Oil
  • 1 Cup Paneer cubes
  • 1/2 tsp Salt
  • 2 tsp Red chilli powder

For gravy:

  • 1/2 Tbsp Oil
  • 2 cubes Butter
  • 1 Black cardamom
  • 1 Cinnamon stick
  • 5 Green cardamom
  • 1 tsp Ginger
  • 1 tsp Garlic
  • 1/2 Cup Onion, chopped
  • 1 Cup Tomato, chopped
  • 7-8 Nos Cashews
  • 1/4 tsp Green chilli, chopped
  • 1/2 tsp Oil
  • 2 cubes Butter
  • 2 tsp Salt
  • 1 tsp Red chilli powder
  • 1/2 tsp Coriander powder
  • 1/2 tsp Cumin powder
  • 1/4 tsp Garam masala
  • 1/4 tsp Black pepper
  • 1/2 tsp Kasoori methi
  • 1/2 tsp Honey
  • 3/4 Cup Milk
  • 1 Tbsp Cream
  • 1/2 tsp Cardamom powder

Method:

  • Heat oil in a pan
  • Put paneer cubes to it. Add salt and red chilli powder to it.
  • Pan fry the paneer cubes.

Prepare the gravy:

  • Heat oil in a pan again. Add butter.
  • Now add black cardamom, cinnamon and green cardamom.
  • Stir a little and then add ginger and garlic.
  • Mix well.
  • Put chopped onion and tomato. Mix again.
  • Add cashews and green chilli to the mix and puree the mixture.
  • Now heat oil in another pan. Add butter.
  • Once the butter starts to flutter, add the pureed mixture to the pan.
    Mix and let it simmer.
  • Add salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala and black pepper. Mix well.
  • Keep stirring and let the gravy simmer and add kasoori methi followed by honey.
  • Add fried paneer cubes to the simmering gravy. Mix well.
  • Now add milk and mix thoroughly.
  • Let it come to simmer and then add cream along with cardamom powder. Mix well.
  • Serve hot.

Also Read:Spicy Chicken Masala Recipe

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 21, 2017, 04:13 pm IST

Police arrests offenders while transporting prohibited items

Kerala-Cusine--Kappa-&-Meen-Mulakittathu-Recipe
Jun 18, 2018, 04:43 pm IST

Kerala Cusine- Kappa & Meen Mulakittathu Recipe

Foods to avoid
Apr 14, 2018, 02:57 pm IST

Thyroid – Food items you should avoid !!

Chocolate Toast
Jul 13, 2018, 02:32 pm IST

Nothing goes wrong with chocolate- Chocolate Toast

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close