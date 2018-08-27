Paneer Butter Masala Recipe

Ingredients Of Paneer Butter Masala
For frying Paneer:
- 1 Tbsp Oil
- 1 Cup Paneer cubes
- 1/2 tsp Salt
- 2 tsp Red chilli powder
For gravy:
- 1/2 Tbsp Oil
- 2 cubes Butter
- 1 Black cardamom
- 1 Cinnamon stick
- 5 Green cardamom
- 1 tsp Ginger
- 1 tsp Garlic
- 1/2 Cup Onion, chopped
- 1 Cup Tomato, chopped
- 7-8 Nos Cashews
- 1/4 tsp Green chilli, chopped
- 1/2 tsp Oil
- 2 cubes Butter
- 2 tsp Salt
- 1 tsp Red chilli powder
- 1/2 tsp Coriander powder
- 1/2 tsp Cumin powder
- 1/4 tsp Garam masala
- 1/4 tsp Black pepper
- 1/2 tsp Kasoori methi
- 1/2 tsp Honey
- 3/4 Cup Milk
- 1 Tbsp Cream
- 1/2 tsp Cardamom powder
Method:
- Heat oil in a pan
- Put paneer cubes to it. Add salt and red chilli powder to it.
- Pan fry the paneer cubes.
Prepare the gravy:
- Heat oil in a pan again. Add butter.
- Now add black cardamom, cinnamon and green cardamom.
- Stir a little and then add ginger and garlic.
- Mix well.
- Put chopped onion and tomato. Mix again.
- Add cashews and green chilli to the mix and puree the mixture.
- Now heat oil in another pan. Add butter.
- Once the butter starts to flutter, add the pureed mixture to the pan.
Mix and let it simmer.
- Add salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala and black pepper. Mix well.
- Keep stirring and let the gravy simmer and add kasoori methi followed by honey.
- Add fried paneer cubes to the simmering gravy. Mix well.
- Now add milk and mix thoroughly.
- Let it come to simmer and then add cream along with cardamom powder. Mix well.
- Serve hot.
Also Read:Spicy Chicken Masala Recipe
Post Your Comments