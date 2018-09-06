Nick Jonas’s Ex. Girlfriend Spotted with Same Outfit Worn by Priyanka: See Pic

Newly-engaged Priyanka Chopra recently spotted at a US Open match. The Quantico actress watched her friend, Serena Williams, play at the US Open with fiancé Nick Jonas and his brother Joe along with his fiancée, Game of Thrones actress, Sophie Turner. Fendi outfit worn by Priyanka was in fact, an inspiration for Nick’s ex-girlfriend, Olivia Culpo.

It was barely some 24-hours ago when Priyanka’s pictures in her chic white Fendi outfit surfaced on the internet. The Quantico star’s outing was still so fresh in our minds when Nick’s ex-girlfriend, Olivia, decided to step out in a very similar attire.

Though the outfits were almost similar, the fact that they were designed by the same brand in the same colour cannot be ignored. We wonder if the former Miss Universe knew about PeeCee’s outing and she decided to copy her.

Recently when Olivia was asked to comment on Nick’s engagement with Priyanka Chopra, she said, “I think that any time anybody can find love, especially in this industry, because it’s difficult, you can see there’s a track record of things not working out. So I’m so happy for him.”