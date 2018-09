This is a breaking news. Supreme Court has announced a verdict on the British-era Section 377.

Section 377 has been decriminalised by the Supreme Court.

READ ALSO: Is Gay Sex To Be Legalized? Supreme Court’s Verdict TODAY

Chief Justice of India Deepak Misra emphasised on: “I am what I am. So take me as what I am”.

No one should live in fear of their sexuality

5-judge bench together takes the decision