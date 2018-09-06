celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Star War: Shahid Kapoor challenges Saif Ali Khan for this reason

Sep 6, 2018, 07:29 pm IST
Sources say that there is a star war between Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor. As we all knew that Saif Ali Khan is the husband of Shahid’s ex-flame Kareena Kapoor.

But don’t think that Kareena Kapoor is the reason why the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor has challenged the Sacred Games actor. This is the reason why Shahid has open challenged Saif.

Shahid has said that he might just grow a longer beard than the Nawab. Saif Ali Khan has been sporting a full facial fuzz for Navdeep Singh directorial Hunter, in which he is will be seen essaying the role of a Naga sadhu.

Also Read: Bollywood’s Sensational Actor wants to Make Childs with Katrina Kaif

 

 

