Woman lost Job after she Refused to Wear Bra at Work!

Christina Schell, a 25-year-old server from Alberta, from Canada has decided to sue her ex-boss claiming a breach of human rights after he fired her for not wearing a bra.

Christina Schell who was working at the Osoyoos Golf Club in Canada as a waitress was fired from work two years ago. Schell told CBC that she found them “horrible”. Christina Schell stopped wearing a bra two years back. She did so because she found them to be horrible and was not at all comfortable in them. In May this year, she took the job of a server at the Osoyoos Golf Club.

Everything was going great until a few weeks ago when Christina got notified that wearing a bra was mandatory. The sudden change in dress code took her by surprise. She further claimed that she also confronted the club manager Doug Robb.

Schell’s manager decided to change the dress code for women after a few customers complained about Schell being “braless”. “It was absurd,” Schell told CBC. “Why do you get to dictate what’s underneath my clothes?”

According to the new dress code, women were told to wear either a tank top or bra under their uniform shirt. Schell confronted her manager about the dress code but was told that it was for her own protection. “I know what happens in golf clubs when alcohol’s involved,” he reportedly said.

Schell was fired after she did not comply with the dress code. However, she decided to raise the issue with the Human Rights Tribunal after she noticed that men didn’t have the same dress code restrictions.

Schell called the rules “gender-biased”. “I have nipples and so do the men,” added Christina Schell. Schell said that these rules are a violation of human rights.