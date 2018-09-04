celebritiesCinemaentertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

Actress Kubra Sait slammed for Flaunting too Much Breast in Video: Watch

Instead of focusing on her words, many users ogled at her breasts and threw nasty comments about her character and body parts.

Sep 4, 2018, 10:40 pm IST
1 minute read

Anchor-turned-actress Kubra Sait, who played minor roles in Salman Khan’s Ready and Sultan, became an overnight star with her portrayal of an LGBT character named Kukoo in Netflix’s Sacred Games.

When her popularity was just doing the rounds, Kubbra became a victim of trolls on social media. The actress was brutally trolled and slut-shamed for wearing a revealing dress at a recent public event.

The 35-year-old actress was present at the grand launch of Voot’s new show on Thursday and was looking vibrant in a red and blue striped dress with a plunging neckline. On the sidelines of the launch event, she happily interacted with the media and revealed her three mantras to make it big in the acting space.

See Video: 

“First, Never forget to keep honing your craft. Second, there will be several people who will say no to you. Rise up because you know you are good. But live in false pretext because everybody will tell you how awesome you are but you should know how awesome you are. Third, please don’t be like that I will do just the role of a heroine. You already are a heroine, you become an actor first,” Kubbra said during the interaction.

Also Read: South Indian actress Shruti Hassan all set for her massive comeback

Instead of focusing on her words, many users ogled at her breasts and threw nasty comments about her character and body parts. Some had also called her a shemale while many slammed her for bringing disgrace to Indian culture.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 23, 2017, 03:46 pm IST

LG launches ‘ K8 -2017’ 4G VoLTE smartphone in India

Jun 28, 2017, 10:50 pm IST

BSNL announces Sixer Plan with unlimited offers

Aug 24, 2018, 09:44 am IST

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami quits from T20Is

bikini disasters
Apr 19, 2018, 03:38 pm IST

These hot Bollywood actresses failed to impress in a bikini look

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close