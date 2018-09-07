Actress Neha Dhupia Flaunts her baby Bump from Maldives: See Pics

Neha Dhupia who is expecting her first child with husband Angad Bedi posts pics from Maldives vacation. Ever since their marriage, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been in limelight for giving everyone strong couple goals. Last month, the couple broke the internet with the big revelation of being parent-to-be.

Angad and Neha took to their respective social media accounts and posted pictures of themselves with Neha’s baby bump. We all remember before that they went to the Maldives for a mini vacation. At that time Neha didn’t post any baby bump pictures but she made sure to click them.