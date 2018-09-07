Electronics and GagdetsNEWSTechnology

Does Nokia 9 Look A Bit Odd in the Leaker Images? INSANE FEATURES!!!

Sep 7, 2018, 09:31 am IST
1 minute read
Nokia
Nokia's flagship spotted with odd features

Something new, something unique- that is what all mobile companies aim to achieve with their new version.

And these leaked images have proved that Nokia is aiming just that.

5 cameras for the phantom Nokia (image given due credit)

The leaked images show an unnamed Nokia handset that boasts of not three, not four but five rear cameras, taking innovation to a whole new level.

full body look of the phantom Nokia (image given due credit)

The phantom Nokia handset sporting five rear shooters are leaving the users in anticipation for its launch.

READ ALSO:  500 million euro loan from the European Investment Bank For Nokia’s 5G technology

As per gadget gurus’ reports, the person who leaked this handset refers to it as the Nokia 9, however, it could also be called the Nokia 10. But one thing is for certain — this will be the brand’s flagship handset.

The camera array appears to be odd-looking and it also comes with two additional circles, one for the LED flash and the next for IR focusing. We can also see the Zeiss branding and the handset appears to have the TA-1094 model number.

From the leaked image, we can also gather that the handset’s rear will be made from glass that curves towards the edges. This could also indicate that it should feature wireless charging.

The report goes on to state that if the handset does indeed launch this year, it will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset. Back in March, Nokia promised that the device would have a ‘best-in-class’ camera and it appears that the brand will be delivering on that front. We can also expect the handset to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor since there is no traditional fingerprint sensor on the rear.

Disclaimer: The above report is completely based on online rumours and leaks from the respective sources.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 14, 2017, 11:07 am IST

Now, trade in waste for food in Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Jul 28, 2018, 06:43 am IST

PM Modi lands in Delhi after African tour; SEE VIDEO

Nov 17, 2017, 08:31 am IST

7th Pay Commission : Govt saved around Rs 26000 Crore

UAV
Apr 14, 2018, 08:58 pm IST

Indian Navy’s unmanned aircraft crashes

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close