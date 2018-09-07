Does Nokia 9 Look A Bit Odd in the Leaker Images? INSANE FEATURES!!!

Something new, something unique- that is what all mobile companies aim to achieve with their new version.

And these leaked images have proved that Nokia is aiming just that.

The leaked images show an unnamed Nokia handset that boasts of not three, not four but five rear cameras, taking innovation to a whole new level.

The phantom Nokia handset sporting five rear shooters are leaving the users in anticipation for its launch.

As per gadget gurus’ reports, the person who leaked this handset refers to it as the Nokia 9, however, it could also be called the Nokia 10. But one thing is for certain — this will be the brand’s flagship handset.

The camera array appears to be odd-looking and it also comes with two additional circles, one for the LED flash and the next for IR focusing. We can also see the Zeiss branding and the handset appears to have the TA-1094 model number.

From the leaked image, we can also gather that the handset’s rear will be made from glass that curves towards the edges. This could also indicate that it should feature wireless charging.

The report goes on to state that if the handset does indeed launch this year, it will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset. Back in March, Nokia promised that the device would have a ‘best-in-class’ camera and it appears that the brand will be delivering on that front. We can also expect the handset to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor since there is no traditional fingerprint sensor on the rear.

Disclaimer: The above report is completely based on online rumours and leaks from the respective sources.