Famous Hollywood Actor Passes Away

Burt Reynolds, the mustachioed heart-throb of 1970s cinema who won acclaim in “Deliverance” and a host of awards later in his career for “Boogie Nights,” died on Thursday, his publicist announced.

The famously suave 82-year-old, a huge box office draw at his peak who earned a reputation as a hard-drinking playboy, suffered a heart attack at a hospital in Florida, his manager Erik Kritzer told the Hollywood Reporter.

Reynolds, whose career spanned six decades, earned a Golden Globe, Oscar nomination and several critics’ awards for his portrayal of porn director Jack Horner in the 1997 film “Boogie Nights.”

Last year, he received critical acclaim for his performance in the indie movie “The Last Movie Star.”

More recently, he was said to be in talks to join the cast of Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood,” in which he was to play George Spahn, the owner of the farm used by the Manson family cult.

The actor, who was known to have a hot temper, starred in several critically acclaimed movies but leaned more toward popular fare often panned by critics.

He was considered box office gold in the 1970s and early 80s with such films as “Smokey and the Bandit,” “Starting Over,” and “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.”