Kajol looks absolutely gorgeous in floral printed saree: See Pics

Sep 6, 2018, 11:17 pm IST
1 minute read
Kajol-Saree

Kajol is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Helicopter Eela. She looks absolutely stunning during the promotion. She didn’t fail to amaze us with fashion choices.

The actor was recently in Lucknow and was spotted wearing a floral sari from Raw Mango.

Styled by Radhika Mehra, she looked resplendent and the contrasting blue blouse looked great with the sari. Her outfit was accessorised with vintage silver earrings with green glass and crystal polki from Lara Morakhia and stunning rings from the brand Isharya. With hair tied into a neat ponytail, she rounded out her look with nude make-up.

Take a look at the picture below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

?

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Kajol in a contemporary colour block saree @payalkhandwala, @mahesh_notandass earrings #delhi @indiatvnews #aapkiadalat

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra) on

