Sonakshi Sinha stunning like a butterfly in her latest picture

Sep 6, 2018, 09:00 pm IST
Sonakshi-Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, who has been trolled immensely online for being fat, posted a beautiful picture Instagram on Tuesday. The actor has been excessively body shamed right after the massive success of Dabangg.

The actor further said that she became fit for herself and not for anybody else.

The actor also said that doing pilates has really helped her and a combination of pilates and cardio can be great for the body. She also said that one needs to focus on all body parts, and not just focus on one body part.

Let's have a look at the pictures:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

If you were born without wings, do nothing to prevent them from growing…

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The theme was dazzling and dapper. I followed in this @rohitgandhirahulkhanna number @mohitrai put me in! ?? #sonastylefile

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

What if i had blue eyes? #sundayselfie.

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

?? ?

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#aboutlastnight! Styled by fav @mohitrai (tap for deets), beauty by @niluu9999 and hair by @sheetalfkhan ?? #sonastylefile #vibes

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

