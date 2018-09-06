Sonakshi Sinha stunning like a butterfly in her latest picture

Sonakshi Sinha, who has been trolled immensely online for being fat, posted a beautiful picture Instagram on Tuesday. The actor has been excessively body shamed right after the massive success of Dabangg.

The actor further said that she became fit for herself and not for anybody else.

The actor also said that doing pilates has really helped her and a combination of pilates and cardio can be great for the body. She also said that one needs to focus on all body parts, and not just focus on one body part.

Let’s have a look at the pictures:

View this post on Instagram What if i had blue eyes? #sundayselfie. A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Mar 11, 2018 at 12:47am PST

View this post on Instagram ?? ? A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jan 16, 2018 at 11:55pm PST

