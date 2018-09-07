Google & Facebook celebrates decriminalization of Section 377

India rejoiced over the Supreme Court’s verdict on the decriminalization of Section 377. While people have been posting this great news on the social handles, how are the said social handles celebrating the news?

Google India put out a ‘rainbow flag’ on its homepage on Thursday to mark the decriminalisation of consensual gay sex by the Supreme Court.

The internet giant, known for its timely theme doodle on various occasions put the colourful icon below the search bar on its webpage.

A message ‘celebrating equals rights’ pops up when a cursor is moved over it.

Meanwhile, social giant Facebook’s India page also changed its display picture to a multi-hued icon.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court’s 5-judge bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra had unanimously decriminalized the 158 British-era law.

CJI Dipak Misra said the 158-year-old law had become an “odious weapon” to harass the LGBT community by subjecting them to discrimination and unequal treatment, a judge also said that history owed an apology to the community and their families for the delay in providing redressal for the “ignominy” and “ostracism” they have faced through the centuries.

It said Section 377 was a product of Victorian-era morality and there was no reason to continue with it as it enforced Victorian morale on the citizens of the country.

While concluding the historic 493-page verdict, CJI Dipak Misra, who headed the constitution bench, said it was time to move from “darkness to light” to herald a new India which would be a more inclusive society.