Indian LGBTQ Personalities Who Breaks All The Stereotypes

After the LGBTQ community celebrated the verdict of Supreme Court today. Here is a list of personalities who have broken all the stereotypes:

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi is a transgender rights activist, Hindi film actor and Bharatanatyam dancer in Mumbai, India. She was born in 1979 in Thane. Laxmi is a hijra. She is the first transgender person to represent Asia Pacific in the UN in 2008.

Rohit Bal

One of the popular fashion designer who dated model Lalit Trehan for 3 years.

Onir

Openly a gay director of Bollywood. Onir is an Indian film and TV director, editor, screenwriter and producer. He is best known for his film My Brother…Nikhil, based on the life of Dominic d’Souza, starring Sanjay Suri. Nikhil was one of the first mainstream Hindi films to deal with AIDS and same-sex relationships.

Rituparno Ghosh

Late Filmmaker considered as the icon of LGBTQ community in India.

Manvendra Singh Gohil

Manvendra Singh Gohil is an Indian prince who is the son and probable heir of the Maharaja of Rajpipla in Gujarat. He is the first openly gay prince in the world. He runs a charity, The Lakshya Trust, which works with the LGBT community.

Gauri Sawant

Gauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She is the director of Sakshi Char Chowghi that helps transgender people and people with HIV/AIDS. She was featured in an Ad by Vicks.

Gauri becomes a mother by adopting a five-year-old girl Gayatri.

Sushant Divgikar

Sushant Divgikar is an Indian model, actor, performer, singer and video jockey who appears in television shows and films. In July 2012, he was crowned Mr Gay India 2014. He represented India at Mr Gay World 2014.

Rohit K Varma

A fashion designer who also participated in Bigg Boss

Also Read: Birthday Special: Rare and Unseen Pics Of Mammukka