Men Carry Pregnant Woman On Poles; Gives Birth On The Road

In a shocking turn of events, a pregnant woman was forced to deliver on a road on the way to the hospital.

A pregnant woman in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayanagaram district had to be carried to a hospital on Tuesday on a makeshift cloth stretcher in the absence of proper road connectivity in the area.

The hospital was 7km away but she delivered the baby four km into the journey and decided to return home.

In a video, a group of men and women can be seen walking precariously in a forested area on a muddy road full of pebbles. They can be seen carrying the woman in a makeshift carriage made of bamboo poles, ropes and a piece of cloth.

After around 4 kms, the woman was unable to bear her pain. The relatives and family members had to stop midway and help the woman deliver the baby.

Villagers say that they have appraised to several authorities about the lack of connectivity but no help has reached them so far.

The woman was made to sit in the ground as three other women help her deliver the baby in the middle of nowhere. In another video, two women can be seen cutting the umbilical cord of the newborn baby with a blade.

Both the baby and the mother are doing fine.

On July 29, another pregnant woman had to be carried for 12 km to the hospital due to lack of motorable roads in the same district.

In another case highlighting lack of amenities, a woman from Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district was carried on a cot for a distance of one kilometre after she delivered her child, as the ambulance was unable to reach her residence due to poor road connectivity.

In June this year, footage of a pregnant woman in Kerala being carried by her family in a bedsheet tied to poles had gone viral.

The footage showed the woman from the tribal village of Attapadi in Palakkad being carried through a stream and forest till they came to a point where they had arranged a private jeep to complete the rest of the journey to the hospital.

Patients often have to carry to hospitals on makeshift stretchers in remote and hilly areas in the absence of proper roads.