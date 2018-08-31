Man Plans To Sell Son For 30000 To Help Pregnant Wife; Police Helps Man

A daily wager runs short of money to treat his pregnant wife had decided to sell his son for a sum of Rs. 30000.

Arvind Kumar, a daily-wage worker from Saurikh in Kannauj district, Uttar Pradesh had admitted his pregnant wife to the district hospital on Tuesday night after she fainted. At the hospital, he was told by some touts that his wife, Sukhdevi, was anaemic and her pregnancy was complicated. He was asked to arrange for Rs 25,000 for her treatment and five units of blood needed for transfusion.

The couple has a four-year-old girl Roshni and one-year-old son Jaanu.

“In the district hospital, we were told to get blood for her. They told me that if she will not survive if blood is not arranged for her. I didn’t have money. So, I had no other option, but to sell my child,” Banjara told the media.

Adding to that, Sukhdevi said: “It’s not easy to sell a child, but we had no other option. We had already visited a few hospitals for treatment.”

Kumar decided to sell his son after failing to get funds from his friends & relatives.

A childless couple reportedly approached him and agreed to pay him Rs 25,000 for the child but he demanded Rs 40,000. The deal was ultimately finalised for Rs 30,000. However, the deal fell through.

READ ALSO: Terrorists Kidnap Police Officals’ Family Members; Search Launched

Whether it was because the childless couple had a change of heart or because the hospital employees overheard the deal is not known.

The police were informed of the situation. Acting on the information, the police reached the spot where Kumar was waiting with the child outside the district hospital on Wednesday night.

When interrogated, Kumar confessed about his intention to sell the boy.

The police, instead of taking action, decided to help the man by pooling in money and donating blood to his ailing wife.

The SHO Brijendra Singh met the senior doctors and requested them to go ahead with his wife treatment after giving them Rs 5,000 advance from his own pocket. Later, he asked his colleagues to pool in whatever they have and arranged the entire amount for saving the life of Banjara’s wife.

Banjara was in tears when the police informed him that money for the treatment of his wife has been arranged by them.

The SHO’s benevolence and humane approach have become a talk of the town in Kannauj. The newly-joined Superintendent of Police AP Singh has lauded his positive approach to attend to a poor man’s genuine problem. The SP is also writing a letter to the DGP office an appreciation letter to the SHO.