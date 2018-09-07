IndiaLatest NewsNEWS

Rahul Gandhi shares video from Kailash Mansarovar Yatra : Watch Here

Sep 7, 2018, 11:00 am IST
Less than a minute

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been tweeting pictures and videos from his Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. On Friday, he tweeted a video of an enchanting landscape and captioned it “Shiva is the universe” .

Earlier this week, too, Gandhi posted images of the Mansarovar lake and Kailash mountain, saying there was no hatred at the holy place. “The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. They give everything and lose nothing. Anyone can drink from them. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India,” the Congress leader tweeted. He attached pictures of the Mansarovar lake and Kailash mountain with the tweet.

The arduous pilgrimage to Mount Kailash, which is considered the abode of Lord Shiva in Hindu mythology and is in the Tibetan Himalayas, is organised every year between June and September.

The Congress President is undertaking the yatra in accordance with a wish he expressed in April when the aircraft carrying him plunged hundreds of feet during the campaign for the Karnataka polls.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 23, 2018, 03:50 pm IST

This is World’s Smallest Computer, You Won’t Beleive How Small It is

schools-are-warned-not-to-shame-kids-over-fees
Apr 9, 2018, 07:17 am IST

Schools are warned not to shame kids over non-payments of fees

Jan 12, 2018, 11:15 pm IST

After latest developments over `Padmaavat,’ Rajasthan High Court put forward new condition

Yami2
Mar 31, 2018, 08:15 pm IST

Actress who practices yoga in swimming pool : Video and Pics goes viral

Post Your Comments

Check Also

Close
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close