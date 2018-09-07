Rahul Gandhi shares video from Kailash Mansarovar Yatra : Watch Here

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been tweeting pictures and videos from his Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. On Friday, he tweeted a video of an enchanting landscape and captioned it “Shiva is the universe” .

Earlier this week, too, Gandhi posted images of the Mansarovar lake and Kailash mountain, saying there was no hatred at the holy place. “The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. They give everything and lose nothing. Anyone can drink from them. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India,” the Congress leader tweeted. He attached pictures of the Mansarovar lake and Kailash mountain with the tweet.

The arduous pilgrimage to Mount Kailash, which is considered the abode of Lord Shiva in Hindu mythology and is in the Tibetan Himalayas, is organised every year between June and September.

The Congress President is undertaking the yatra in accordance with a wish he expressed in April when the aircraft carrying him plunged hundreds of feet during the campaign for the Karnataka polls.