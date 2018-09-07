Health & LifeStylelifen'style

This is why having Banana with Milk is harmful

Sep 7, 2018, 06:32 pm IST
Whether the famous combination of milk and banana is good or bad for health has always been in debate. While many suggest that both make an excellent combination, some recommend against mixing banana with milk.

Some experts say that “We do not recommend this combination as it may prove to be very harmful to the body. Even if you want to consume them, you can first take milk and after 20 minutes, eat a banana. You must also avoid banana milkshake as it hinders the digestion process and disturbs your sleeping pattern.

Banana with milk is a great option for bodybuilders and people who wish to gain weight and need energy for high-intensity work. However, it is not recommended for people with allergies like asthma as it creates mucus which leads to breathing disorders.

