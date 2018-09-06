How To Make Tomato Juice For Weight Loss

Tomato juice is very low on calories. Did you know that 100 grams of tomatoes have just 17 calories? Tomatoes also have high water content. About 94 per cent of tomato is just water. Therefore, tomato juice makes for a very filling beverage for those on a weight loss diet.

Do not go for packaged tomato juice that you find in markets. They are often loaded with hidden sugars.

You can make tomato juice at home in under five minutes.

Here’s how:

Wash 900 grams of tomatoes and chop them in quarters. Make sure you deseed them.

Fill a large, non-reactive pot with the chopped tomatoes.

With the help of a wooden spatula, press the tomatoes against the base of the pot, press as much juice as you can.

Make sure you have enough liquid pressed out of the tomatoes.

If the mixture seems too dry to boil, add a few cups of water until you have enough liquid in the pot to boil.

Put the pot to boil, stir the contents from time to time.

Add a pinch of salt or seasonings, if you like.

Remove the pot from the stove. Let it cool.

Place a sieve or wire mesh strainer over a large glass bowl and collect the juice in a glass bowl.

Also Read: Amla Juice For Weight Loss