Anurag Kashyap and Divorced Wife Kalki Koechlin Greeted Each Other with a Tight Hug: See Pics

Anurag Kashyap is one of those film-makers who is known for his remarkably gripping and visceral movie creations that won’t let you leave the theatre without stirring your thoughts. His work has gained as much critical acclaim as much as it has gained infamy due to Anurag’s stark portrayal of several sensitive social matters and issues.

Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin have always been pretty vocal and cool about their divorce. It wasn’t nasty or way too public and it was mutual. The two respect each other and greet each other like friends in public. Kalki and Anurag were spotted at Manmarziyaan’s screening recently. The actress wore a saree (which she pulled off like a pro, by the way) at the screening and they greeted each other with a tight hug. They even posed together for the paparazzi outside the screening venue.

Also Read: List Of Movies Nayantara Solely Made Huge Success In Box Office

Manmarziyaan has been directed by Anurag and has Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal playing the lead roles. Anurag was also last seen making his Tamil debut with Immaikaa Nodigal.