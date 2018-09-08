Are We Paying Double For Our Fuels? See STATE-WISE LIST HERE

Yesterday, the fuel price in India rocketed again as the value of Indian Rupee continued its fall.

Among the numerous taxes, VATs & GSTs, are we being tricked into paying more for our fuel?

In Mumbai & Delhi petrol costs Rs 87.39 per litre and Rs 79.99 per litre, respectively. And diesel is being sold at Rs 76.51, and Rs 72.07 a litre in Mumbai & Delhi respectively.

However, dealers are charged only Rs 39.21 for a litre petrol. According to a report published in Economic Times, The Indian Oil Corporation, one of the largest oil retailers charges Rs 39.21 a litre to dealers excluding Value Added Tax (VAT) and excise.

According to the report, the excise duty charged on normal petrol is Rs 19.48 while on branded petrol, it is Rs 20.66 and Rs 15.33 are charges as excise duty for regular high-speed diesel and for branded high-speed diesel it is Rs 17.69. Whereas, Value Added Tax (VAT) varies from state to state. The Maharashtra government levies the highest percentage of VAT on Petrol and diesel at 39.12% and 24.78% respectively in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. The rest of the state is charged 38.11% for petrol and 21.89 for diesel. Madhya Pradesh levies 35.78 per cent VAT on Petrol, while Andhra Pradesh levies 35.77% VAT.

Here is the state-wise list of VAT charged on petrol and diesel:

States VAT Charged on Petrol VAT Charged on Diesel Andhra Pradesh 35.77% 28.08% Arunachal Pradesh 20.00% 12.50% Assam 30.90% 22.79% Bihar 24.71% 18.34% Chattisgarh 26.87% 25.74% Delhi 27.00% 17.24% Goa 16.66% 18.88% Gujarat 25.45% 25.55% Haryana 26.25% 17.22% Himachal Pradesh 24.43% 14.38% Jammu & Kashmir 27.36% 17.02% Jharkhand 25.72% 23.21% Karnataka 30.28% 20.23% Kerala 30.37% 23.81% Madhya Pradesh 35.78% 23.22% Maharashtra – Mumbai, Thane & Navi Mumbai 39.12% 24.78% Maharashtra (Rest of State) 38.11% 21.89% Manipur 23.67% 13.97% Meghalaya 22.44% 13.77% Mizoram 18.88% 11.54% Nagaland 23.21% 13.60% Odisha 24.62% 25.04% Punjab 35.12% 16.74% Rajasthan 30.80% 24.09% Sikkim 27.87% 15.71% Tamil Nadu 32.16% 24.08% Telangana 33.31% 26.01% Tripura 23.15% 16.18% Uttarakhand 27.15% 16.82% Uttar Pradesh 26.90% 16.84% West Bengal 25.25% 17.54% Union Territories Andaman & Nicobar Islands 6.00% 6.00% Chandigarh 19.76% 11.42% Dadra & Nagar Haveli 20.00% 15.00% Daman & Diu 20.00% 15.00% Lakshadweep – – Puducherry 21.15% 17.15%

Meanwhile, petrol is cheaper in our neighbouring countries.

In Pakistan petrol is charged at INR 57.83, while in Sri Lanka it is INR 64.12. In Bangladesh one litre of petrol costs INR 73.06, whereas Nepal charges INR 68.30.