Are We Paying Double For Our Fuels? See STATE-WISE LIST HERE

Yesterday, the fuel price in India rocketed again as the value of Indian Rupee continued its fall.
Among the numerous taxes, VATs & GSTs, are we being tricked into paying more for our fuel?
In Mumbai & Delhi petrol costs Rs 87.39 per litre and Rs 79.99 per litre, respectively. And diesel is being sold at Rs 76.51, and Rs 72.07 a litre in Mumbai & Delhi respectively.
However, dealers are charged only Rs 39.21 for a litre petrol. According to a report published in Economic Times, The Indian Oil Corporation, one of the largest oil retailers charges Rs 39.21 a litre to dealers excluding Value Added Tax (VAT) and excise.
According to the report, the excise duty charged on normal petrol is Rs 19.48 while on branded petrol, it is Rs 20.66 and Rs 15.33 are charges as excise duty for regular high-speed diesel and for branded high-speed diesel it is Rs 17.69. Whereas, Value Added Tax (VAT) varies from state to state. The Maharashtra government levies the highest percentage of VAT on Petrol and diesel at 39.12% and 24.78% respectively in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. The rest of the state is charged 38.11% for petrol and 21.89 for diesel. Madhya Pradesh levies 35.78 per cent VAT on Petrol, while Andhra Pradesh levies 35.77% VAT.
READ ALSO: Will Fuel Prices Come Under GST? Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister
Here is the state-wise list of VAT charged on petrol and diesel:
|States
|VAT Charged on Petrol
|VAT Charged on Diesel
|Andhra Pradesh
|35.77%
|28.08%
|Arunachal Pradesh
|20.00%
|12.50%
|Assam
|30.90%
|22.79%
|Bihar
|24.71%
|18.34%
|Chattisgarh
|26.87%
|25.74%
|Delhi
|27.00%
|17.24%
|Goa
|16.66%
|18.88%
|Gujarat
|25.45%
|25.55%
|Haryana
|26.25%
|17.22%
|Himachal Pradesh
|24.43%
|14.38%
|Jammu & Kashmir
|27.36%
|17.02%
|Jharkhand
|25.72%
|23.21%
|Karnataka
|30.28%
|20.23%
|Kerala
|30.37%
|23.81%
|Madhya Pradesh
|35.78%
|23.22%
|Maharashtra – Mumbai, Thane & Navi Mumbai
|39.12%
|24.78%
|Maharashtra (Rest of State)
|38.11%
|21.89%
|Manipur
|23.67%
|13.97%
|Meghalaya
|22.44%
|13.77%
|Mizoram
|18.88%
|11.54%
|Nagaland
|23.21%
|13.60%
|Odisha
|24.62%
|25.04%
|Punjab
|35.12%
|16.74%
|Rajasthan
|30.80%
|24.09%
|Sikkim
|27.87%
|15.71%
|Tamil Nadu
|32.16%
|24.08%
|Telangana
|33.31%
|26.01%
|Tripura
|23.15%
|16.18%
|Uttarakhand
|27.15%
|16.82%
|Uttar Pradesh
|26.90%
|16.84%
|West Bengal
|25.25%
|17.54%
|Union Territories
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|6.00%
|6.00%
|Chandigarh
|19.76%
|11.42%
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|20.00%
|15.00%
|Daman & Diu
|20.00%
|15.00%
|Lakshadweep
|–
|–
|Puducherry
|21.15%
|17.15%
Meanwhile, petrol is cheaper in our neighbouring countries.
In Pakistan petrol is charged at INR 57.83, while in Sri Lanka it is INR 64.12. In Bangladesh one litre of petrol costs INR 73.06, whereas Nepal charges INR 68.30.
Post Your Comments