Fuel Prices Reaches New Hike TODAY; SEE LIST

The fuel prices once again reach a new hike TODAY, burning the consumers’ pockets.
As per the Indian Oil Corporation, a price hike of 39 paise and 44 paise per litre was implemented on petrol and diesel, respectively, in the national capital.
See the list below:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
80.38
72.51
|
79.99
72.07
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
83.27
75.36
|
82.88
74.92
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
87.77
76.98
|
87.39
76.51
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
83.54
76.64
|
83.13
76.17
|
Thiruvananthampuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
83.56
77.52
|
83.04
76.94
