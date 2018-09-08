IndiaNEWS

Fuel Prices Reaches New Hike TODAY; SEE LIST

Sep 8, 2018, 11:00 am IST
fuel prices
fuel prices rises again

The fuel prices once again reach a new hike TODAY, burning the consumers’ pockets.

As per the Indian Oil Corporation, a price hike of 39 paise and 44 paise per litre was implemented on petrol and diesel, respectively, in the national capital.

See the list below:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

  

80.38

 

72.51

  

79.99

 

72.07

 
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

  

83.27

 

75.36

 

  

82.88

 

74.92

 
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

  

87.77

 

76.98

 

  

87.39

 

76.51

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

  

83.54

 

76.64

 

  

83.13

 

76.17

 
 

 

Thiruvananthampuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

  

83.56

 

 

77.52

 

  

83.04

 

 

76.94

 

