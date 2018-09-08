Rajinikanth-Akshay’s Film 2.0 official posters out : See Pics

The much-awaited teaser of Rajanikanth’s film 2.0 will finally be out in next week on September 13. The big project has been directed by Shankar. The makers and the antagonist of the movie, Akshay dropped brand new posters announcing the teaser launch date and this has created excitement among fans.

Sharing the news, Akshay wrote, ”Prepare for 2.0! Teaser out on September 13, 2018.” As this film marks Bollywood actor’s first collaboration with Thalaivar Rajinikanth, fans just can’t wait to see them on screen. The movie is a sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2010 film Enthira, which released in Hindi with the title, Robot.

