Sunny Leone,The actress, who has worked in films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others, took to Instagram to share a workout video of hers and if anything, the video is the perfect fitness inspiration you need this weekend.

On a lazy Saturday morning, Sunny posted the video of her doing cardio. She captioned it as, “After 30min on the treadmill I do a 35 min @jillianmichaels class on my iPad 7”day shred” cardio video. Got my butt kicked and still trying to working on my form and do it better.Thanks Jillian for keeping me challenged”.

Check out Sunny Leone’s latest Instagram post here:

In the personal space, she is enjoying her time with her kids and husband Daniel Weber.