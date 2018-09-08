celebritiesLatest NewsNEWS

Here’s the list of richest bollywood actresses in 2018 : See Pics

Sep 8, 2018, 08:44 pm IST
Bollywood actresses work hard day and night under tight schedules and it is then that they earn huge figures which can make anyone envious. Though most of the actresses these days are earning a good amount for their efforts there are some who are better than the others and thus have managed to secure a position in the list of the top richest Bollywood actresses as given below.

1. Deepika Padukone – Net Worth: More than $45 Million

2. Priyanka Chopra – Net Worth: More than $40 Million

3. Madhuri Dixit – Net Worth: $35 Million

4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Net Worth: $35 Million

5. Preity Zinta – Net Worth: $30 Million

6. Vidya Balan – Net Worth: $25 Million

7. Anushka Sharma – Net Worth: $25 Million

8. Amrita Rao – Net Worth: $20.5 Million

9. Kajol Devgan – Net Worth: $16 Million

10. Sonam Kapoor – Net Worth: $15 Million

11. Sonakshi Sinha – Net Worth: $15 Million

12. Ileana D’Cruz – Net Worth: $14 Million

13. Kangana Ranaut – Net Worth: $10.5 Million

14. Kareena Kapoor Khan – Net Worth: $10 Million

15. Katrina Kaif – Net Worth: $10 Million

16. Shruti Haasan – Net Worth: $7 Million

17. Parineeti Chopra – Net Worth: $6.7 Million

18. Zarine Khan – Net Worth: $4.5 Million

19. Alia Bhatt – Net Worth: $4 Million

20. Kriti Sanon – Net Worth: $2.6 Million

 

