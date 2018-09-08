celebritiesCinemaentertainment

When Aaradhya Bachchan walked along with mom Aishwarya Rai like a Boss

Sep 8, 2018, 09:55 am IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently seen with daughter Aaradhya at the airport as the two were leaving for the US. Aishwarya donned in black as she was all smiles for the camera with Aaradhya.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning, as always, as she got clicked at the Mumbai airport.

Recently, a report surfaced that Aaradhya will be going to boarding school, Abhishek Bachchan spoke to Deccan Chronicle and said, “She is too young, she’s just six-year-old now. We haven’t discussed it yet. I remember, when I was in boarding school, I would often write a letter to my dad. But today’s children are technology driven. Aaradhya writes me notes sometimes when I am out of town. But we usually stay in touch through FaceTime.”

