Kerala nun found dead in convent well

A 55-year-old nun found dead inside a well in Mount Tabor Dayara Convent in Kerala’s Kollam district.

Identified as Susan, the nun used to teach at the St Stephens School in Pathanapuram.Workers at the Mount Tabor Convent initially found blood stains near the well. This happened at around 9 am.

Following this, the workers saw the nun’s body floating inside the well, the police added.

Susan had been teaching at the school for the last 12 years.Both the school and the Convent are run by the Kottayam-headquartered Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church.