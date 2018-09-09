IndiaLatest NewsNEWS

Kerala nun found dead in convent well

Sep 9, 2018, 12:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

A 55-year-old nun found dead inside a well in Mount Tabor Dayara Convent in Kerala’s Kollam district.

Identified as Susan, the nun used to teach at the St Stephens School in Pathanapuram.Workers at the Mount Tabor Convent initially found blood stains near the well. This happened at around 9 am.

Also Read : Kerala Nun Rape Case : MLA PC George Calls Rape Victim a ‘Prostitute’

Following this, the workers saw the nun’s body floating inside the well, the police added.

Susan had been teaching at the school for the last 12 years.Both the school and the Convent are run by the Kottayam-headquartered Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 12, 2018, 05:32 pm IST

Judge Protests in Front of Wastes. Authorities Takes Instant Action to Clear It

May 14, 2018, 12:46 pm IST

UPA Govt’s scam saga never ends : Rs.70,000crores worth Air India deal under ED investigation.

Aug 3, 2018, 10:23 pm IST

Ranveer and Deepika Spotted Enjoying Romantic Foreign Vacation 

minor girl raped
Jun 12, 2018, 09:28 am IST

Neighbour Arrested After Kidnapping And Brutally Raping Minor Girl

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close