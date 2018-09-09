Kerala Pastor Arrested In Jammu Kashmir For Running Sex Hostel

It is Kathua all over again, only this time it is not just one small girl.

Pastor Anthony Thomas from Kerala has been arrested in Jammu Kashmir for running a sex hostel/ orphanage.

The police raided the place and rescued 19 children including 8 girls.

Thomas ran the orphanage, although the police claimed it was more of a hostel with children who are from an economically weak background. The children studied at the local government school nearby and lived there.

According to sources, the children privately complained to women officials that they were being forced to watch porn.

READ ALSO: If Article 35A is Wrong, Then Jammu Kashmir Should Be a Part Of India: Farooq Abdullah

The police said that Thomas had not registered the hotel.

Pastor Anthony Thomas has been arrested and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He has also been charged with rape under section 376 of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

Meanwhile, a right-winged Hindu nationalist organization Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has claimed that human trafficking and conversion was taking place in the name of charity.

“Hindu society should be vigilant against such nefarious elements who exploit the weaker sections of society and use them for conversion and human trafficking. If the administration fails to take effective steps to check these activities, people may be forced to take matters in their own hands,” said Leela Karan Sharma, state VHP president.

All J&K Christian Forum rubbished the allegations of conversion and exploitation. “Show us where the conversion is. This is just drama; they are always harassing us,” said Marks Gill, president of the Forum.