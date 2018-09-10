Alia Bhatt having a fun time with beau Ranbir Kapoor: See Pics

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt, who is currently in Bulgaria shooting for her upcoming film Brahmastra with co-star and Ranbir Kapoor.

The speculation of romance brewing between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began ever since they started shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ in Bulgaria. The rumours gained momentum after the couple entered the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja walking hand-in-hand.

Reports say that the duo seems to be taking their relationship to the next level and have also been spotted spending quality time with each other’s family.

The newest lovebirds in Bollywood Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seems to be having a lot of fun in Bulgaria.The rumoured couple is painting the town red with their subtle display of affection for each other.

Alia, recently, shared an adorable picture with Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, “It means no worries, for the rest of your dayssss…hakuna matata.”

