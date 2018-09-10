All new super hot pictures of Geetha Govindam fame actress Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to fame with her role in Kannada film Kirrak Party has worked with Vijay Deverekonda on the Telugu film Geetha Govindam.

Rashmika is now one of the most sought-after actress in South Indian cinema with filmmakers approaching her for the lead roles in their films.

She got engaged to her co-star Rakshit Shetty in a lavish ceremony in Rashmika’s hometown Virajpet, Karnataka. Rumours say that this diva called off her engagement with fiance, Rakshit Shetty. Although the news is still not confirmed, the rumours also state that the reason for their broken relationship is compatibility problems.

The charming pretty lady will soon be seen opposite Natural Star Nani in the upcoming release Devadasu. Radhmika has a very beautiful face with an extremely attractive body. She never leaves a chance to leave her fans awestruck with her astonishing looks.

Let’s have a look at the hot pictures below:

