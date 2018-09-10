Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About The Actress Manju Warrier

Happy Birthday Manju Warrier..!

Manju Warrier is definitely one of the most celebrated actresses of Malayalam film industry. Be it the ’90s or now, when she has made her comeback – the diva has ruled hearts with her charm. We can say that she is the lady superstar of Mollywood.

Here are some lesser known facts about the actress:

Manju Warrier belongs to a small village, Pullu, in Thrissur district. She was born at Nagercoil on November 1, 1979. Her father, Madhavan Warrier, worked at Nagercoil’s regional office of Sundaram Finance. Later on, her father got transferred to Kannur, and she completed her schooling at Chinmaya Vidyalaya and later at Chovva Higher Secondary School. She graduated from SN College. Manju Warrier has an elder brother, Madhu Warrier, who has also been a part of Malayalam cinema

Manju kickstarted her career in Mollywood with the 1995 flick Sakshyam. She was in the deciding age of 17 then.

Her next film, 1996 release, Sallapam, was directed by Sundardas. This was her first movie with her ex-husband, Dileep. She has acted in over 25 movies. Many of them were superhits and also received critical acclaim.

Manju is a great dancer and this talent was found in her school days itself. Manju’s dancing prowess can be experienced in many films. She is adept at Indian classical dance Kuchipudi.

She had won Kalathilakam twice in the Kerala Youth Festival. Reportedly, she had learnt Kuchipudi from her daughter, Meenakshi’s guru, Geetha Padmakumar.

In just three years, Manju won the state award for her performance in ‘Ee Puzhayum Kadannu’, opposite Dileep. She also got special mention from the National Award jury for her performance in ‘Kannezhuthi Pottumthottu.’

Manju Warrier won the National Film Awards for Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu under the Special Jury Award category in the year 1999

In the year 2013, Manju released a book, Sallapam, written by her. She had stated that the book is a series of memoirs of her life. Reportedly, N. Jayachandran had helped her in penning down the book. The preface was written by dubbing artist, Bhagyalakshmi, which made the book even more attractive. The function of the release was organised by DC Books as part of the 18th International Book Festival. Director Sibi Malayil was one of the chief guests at the event.

For a role in 1998 release, the period film, Daya, Manju Warrier disguised herself as a man. This was reportedly the first time that a Malayalam actress had done something like this. Manju was applauded for the role. The film was directed by cinematographer-turned-director, Venu. The story was an adaptation of One Thousand and One Nights. Bollywood director and music composer, Vishal Bhardwaj, had composed the music for this film. Daya won three National Film Awards- Venu won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best First Film of a Director, S. B. Satheesan won the Best Costume Designer Award and Vrinda won the Best Choreographer Award. It even won five Kerala State Film Awards- M. T. Vasudevan Nair won Best Screenplay Award, Venu won Best Debut Director Award, S. B. Satheesan won the Best Costume Designer Award, Sameer Chanda won the Best Art Director Award and Beena Paul won the Best Editor Award.

Her marriage with Dileep created havoc in the Malayalam film industry. She eloped with the actor after completing the shooting of ‘Kannezhuthi Pottumthottu’ in 1999. The newspapers even gave reports that the actress is missing. Only later it was confirmed that she eloped with Dileep.

She is the only actress who managed to make a strong comeback and got the same popularity on the second chance, after 14 years. In the second term, she ventured into different arena including social work. She is the brand ambassador for various government projects.

Manju Warrier made a grand comeback after a hiatus of 15 years. Her last film was Pathram that had released in the year, 1999. Her career had taken a backseat after her marriage with the actor, Dileep. But after a troubled divorce, she was relaunched with How Old Are You? The movie got amazing reviews from both the critics and the viewers.

Manju Warrier has a huge list of friends from the industry, most of them being her husband’s co-stars. Some of them include Geethu Mohandas, Bhavana, Shweta Menon, Bhavana and Poornima Indrajith. Even while she was procuring a divorce, many of her friends came stood by her.

The actress always stood strong even when she had to undergo a divorce after 14 years of marriage. Despite several accusations and name-calling, the actress is still going strong and many consider her an idol.

Manju Warrier has starred opposite top actors of Malayalam cinema like Mohanlal, Dileep, Suresh Gopi, Jayaram. But throughout her career, she has never had the chance to pair up with Mammootty. According to Sify.com, Mammootty is not ready to share screen space with Manju due to his proximity to her ex-husband, Dileep.

