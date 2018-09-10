Swara Bhaskar Shut User Who sent her Masturbation Scene to Father

The controversy surrounding Swara Bhasker’s masturbation scene in Shashanka Ghosh directorial Veere Di Wedding doesn’t seem to die down soon. Recently, a Twitter user tweeted a screenshot of Swara’s masturbation scene from Veere Di Wedding to her father Uday Bhasker asking him for his views on it.

Swara’s father, Uday Bhaskar, ex-naval officer and one of India’s leading experts and outspoken critics on security and strategic affairs, took to his Twitter and expressed his joy about the decriminalising of Article 377.

“Bravo @MenakaGuruswamy on @ndtv very insightful observation re. ‘constitutional morality’ in relation to LGBT decision. .CJI Misra & colleagues have redeemed faith of vulnerable citizen in higher judiciary. Hope enabling legislation will follow soon & police prejudices set aside, ” Uday Bhasker wrote on Twitter.

Also Read: People who celebrated Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination are in power today, says actress Swara Bhaskar

To which a Twitter user posted a picture and asked, “Who she is and what she is doing sir?? I confused…. A bigggggg faaaaan of @ReallySwara.”

The tweet didn’t go down well with Swara and she took no time to teach the troll a lesson. She wrote, “I’m an ‘actor’ & I’m ‘acting’ like I’m using a vibrator Palash. U don’t need to ask my father, you can ask me directly the next time you have any doubts! p.s. drop the Veer from your name bro, anyone trying to shame an older person by such cheap tactics is not v brave! Cheers.”