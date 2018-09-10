Bharath bandh against fuel price hike today :All you need to know

The nationwide bandh called by All India Congress Committee on September 10 (Monday) against the rising prices of petrol and diesel is likely to hit schools, colleges and transport services, even as reports say that financial institutions will work as per the usual.

According to the protest clarion issued by Congress, the Bharat Bandh intends to raise voice against ‘price rise’, ‘fall’ of rupee against the dollar and other issues that ‘affect’ the people across the country.

20 other political parties, including the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), have extended their support to the Congress party against the fuel price hike.

In the wake of the same, the Mumbai Police served a notice to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party (MNS) under section 149, which states that in case of any law and order situation in Mumbai, the party will be held responsible for the same.

The Karnataka government, meanwhile, declared a public holiday for today for schools and colleges in Bengaluru as a precautionary.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a hike in several states across the country over the past few weeks, burning a hole in the pocket of common man. The Indian rupee is also facing a decline in its value against the US dollar.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has earlier blamed international factors for the hike in fuel price and said that one major reason for the rise in petrol and diesel prices is the depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.