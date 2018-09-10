Congress failed in Govt and in Opposition, says PM Narendra Modi

While Addressing the BJP’s national executive, the Prime Minister targeted the “grand alliance” of the Opposition, saying that those who have no political or ideological understanding, who cannot even tolerate each other, are embracing each other. “That is the biggest indication of our success… because people have accepted our party, leadership and programmes,”

Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a hard-hitting attack on Congress, pronouncing it had failed in workplace as well as within the opposition and was once an increasing number of relying on untruths in its combat against his executive.

Elaborating at the opposition’s “compulsions”, he said “opposition cohesion (mahagathbandhan) is being talked about, but events who don’t see eye to eye, cannot stand next to each other, are looking to come together”.

Mahagathbandhan is clueless about management, unclear on strategy and nurture corrupt intent (netritwa ka thikana nahin, niti aspasth, niyat bhrasth),” in step with law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who briefed the media about Modi’s speech. Modi held out a slogan of “Ajeya Bharat, Atal BJP (undefeatable India, resolute BJP)” that Prasad elaborated as “a victorious India that cannot be subjugated by anyone and a party which is committed to its principles” because the party prepares to go into campaign mode for approaching meeting elections and Lok Sabha polls early next year.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Modi said the Congress president’s management credentials have been being refuted. “Nobody is ready to accept Congress’s leadership… even smaller parties refuse to accept. Some of them consider the Congress leadership a liability. Within Congress too, the situation is such that there is a reluctance in accepting his leadership,” Prasad quoted the PM has pronouncing.