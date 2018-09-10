Man Rapes and Blackmails Woman with Video Clip for Foreign Trip

A 25-year-old woman has alleged that she was threatened and attacked by three unidentified persons in Vashi near Mumbai. The incident occurred on Sunday, following which the woman approached the police.

According to the woman, a man accused of raping her was behind the attack. She had filed a rape case against the accused, Dharan Shah, at LT Marg police station in Mumbai last week. 24-year-old Dharan Shah is the son of famous diamond merchant Hitesh Shah.

A case was filed on the basis of the complaint made by the woman under section 376, 503 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was sent to police custody.

Also Read: Divorced Son Rapes 45-year-old Mother at Sickle-point at Residence

The complainant had said that she had known the accused for the past two years, and had raped her repeatedly after making false promises of marriage. He even filmed the act and later blackmailed the woman. He took a sum of Rs 4 lakh from the complainant.

Even after the woman gave him the money, he approached her again seeking money to fund his trip to Canada. When she expressed her inability to give more money, the accused asked her to get into a physical relationship with one of his friends, who would in return sponsor his Canada trip. Following this, she approached the police and registered a complaint.

According to sources, the accused committed the crime at the posh Mafatlal Bath and Boat Club in Mumbai. Notably, his father Hitesh Shah is the secretary of the club.