Should Rajiv Gandhi’s Killer Be Released? Here is What Tamil Nadu Says

Recently there has been a debate on whether the killers of Rajiv Gandhi should be released from jail.

Some are of the opinion that they remain imprisoned, but other demand that they are released.

And Tamil Nadu government is one of them.

The AIADMK government decided to send in their recommendation to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit to release all seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts- Nalini Sriharan, Murugan alias Sriharan, Perarivalan alias Arivu, Robert Payas, Ravichandran, Santhan and Jayakumar have been imprisoned for the last 27 years.

READ ALSO: Release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination Convicts not possible, Centre informs Supreme Court

This recommendation move comes after the Supreme Court asked the Tamil Nadu Governor to consider the mercy petition of Perarivalan seeking remission or pardon under Article 161 of the Constitution and disposed of the Centre’s petition opposing Tamil Nadu government’s earlier proposal for the release of the convicts.

The meeting that was headed by chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had decided to recommend not only Perarivalan but the remaining 6 convicts as well who had also petitioned seeking premature release said the Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar.

The cabinet resolution will be sent to the Governor “immediately,” he said.

The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) was blamed for the assassination of Gandhi. The Sri Lankan military crushed the Tamil Tigers in 2009.

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21,, 1991 at Sriperumbudur near Chennai by an LTTE woman suicide bomber, Dhanu, at an election rally. Fourteen others, including Dhanu herself, were also killed.

PERAIVALAN’S MOTHER THANKS TAMIL NADU GOVERNMENT

On Sunday, A G Perarivalan mother, Arputhammal who had met Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami told the reports: “My 28 years of struggle is now bearing fruit. Today I met Chief Minister he assured me that all the convicts would be released after the governor accepts our recommendation. I strongly believe this will happen and the governor will accept the decision. I thank Tamil Nadu government which despite being a holiday today met me and recommended the resolution to the Governor. I request, please don’t politicise this matter. It is a fact that even Rahul Gandhi himself has made clear his point on the release of convicts. The Congress had offered us legal assistance in doing so.”