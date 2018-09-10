This Why Preity Zinta Wants to Kills Saif Ali Khan On a Movie Set

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta wanted to kill Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Salaam Namaste. Isn’t this shocking! As Siddharth Anand’s directorial Salaam Namaste completed 13 years, Preity Zinta became nostalgic and recounted fond memories with co-star Saif Ali Khan. She took to Instagram and wrote, “Awwww! We had so much fun on this film it was insane. Saif and I fought so much on and off camera that the crew didn’t know if we were rehearsing our lines or really wanted to kill each other. I miss Saif. 13 years of ‘Salaam Namaste’.”

Along with the post, the dimpled beauty posted a short video of the title track of the film, which was a romantic comedy set in Melbourne.

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in February 2016. After the wedding, she keeps shuttling between Los Angeles and India. The 43-year-old actress is the brand ambassador for fitness and health. She has been missing her Bollywood friends as a few days ago, Preity shared a post about Dil Se as the film completed 20 years.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the hit Netflix series, Sacred Games as Sartaj Singh. He is now prepping for his role for the tentatively titled movie, Hunter.