Will Tamil Nadu Governor Accept Or Reject Government’s Decision On Rajiv Gandhi Assassinators?

Sep 10, 2018, 06:44 am IST
While the Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK government has decided to send in their recommendation to the Governor to release Rajiv Gandhi’s assassinators, will he accept it?

According to BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, the state Governor is likely to reject the recommendation.

Swamy told the media:  “It’s a recommendation only, not binding on Tamil Nadu Governor. He (Governor Banwarilal Purohit)has the sole discretion. I am sure he’ll go through the record. Given his scholarly habit, he’ll reject the recommendation.”

