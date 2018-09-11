Latest NewsNEWSSports

Alastair Cook farewells test cricket, says it’s the right time to bow out

His 147 helped England set the tourists an unlikely 464 to win

Sep 11, 2018, 08:34 am IST
Alastair Cook said his retirement from international cricket has been an “18-month process” after he ended his Test batting career with a century against India in the fifth Test at The Oval.

His 147 helped England set the tourists an unlikely 464 to win, with India closing the fourth day on 58-3.

“The timing is right,” said Cook. “This has been an 18-month process.

“I started noticing things in my game and preparation were missing. That edge isn’t there.”
Cook, speaking to media, added: “It doesn’t mean you haven’t got it sometimes and when it’s your day you can still score runs.

“But there is definitely something missing, even though this was a great day.”

