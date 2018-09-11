Alastair Cook farewells test cricket, says it’s the right time to bow out

Alastair Cook said his retirement from international cricket has been an “18-month process” after he ended his Test batting career with a century against India in the fifth Test at The Oval.

His 147 helped England set the tourists an unlikely 464 to win, with India closing the fourth day on 58-3.

“The timing is right,” said Cook. “This has been an 18-month process.

“I started noticing things in my game and preparation were missing. That edge isn’t there.”

Cook, speaking to media, added: “It doesn’t mean you haven’t got it sometimes and when it’s your day you can still score runs.

“But there is definitely something missing, even though this was a great day.”